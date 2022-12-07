Mirzoyan says EU mission has a preventive role

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said today that Armenia is interested in the continuation of the work of the international missions on the Armenian border with Azerbaijan.

“We welcome the readiness of a number of EU countries to continue the mission and presence at the border. The presence of neutral observers and monitoring missions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is important for preventing the escalation of the situation,” Armenian foreign minister said in the National Assembly.