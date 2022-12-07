Lavrov: US projects in Armenia presented as OSCE projects

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that US projects that are being implemented in Armenia are presented as “OSCE projects”.

TASS reports that speaking at the Primakov Readings forum today, Lavrov said:

“We tried to fix the system of extrabudgetary projects in the OSCE. In any normal organization, including the UN, any country that wants to finance an extrabudgetary project chooses a topic and coordinates it with the recipient countries first. Then they consider the project’s compliance with the goals of the organization. Everywhere is so, except for the OSCE.

For example, the US decides to address civil society issues in Armenia and implement a project to train journalists “in the right way.” In the OSCE, in order to arrange for this, it is enough to write a letter to the Secretary General or the Chairman-in-Office. And that’s all, it will be called “an OSCE project” in Armenia.”