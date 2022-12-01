Armenians turning away from the model Russia offers, Lynne Tracy says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynn Tracy said that the last two elections in Armenia prove that "Armenians are turning away from the model Russia offers.”

Lynn Tracy, nominated for the post of US ambassador to Russia, said about it during the hearing held in the Foreign Relations Committee of US Congress.

“Unfortunately, there are also a number of dependencies among former soviet states on Russia. I think the United States and Armenia have thankfully been able to work on reducing some of those dependencies and to be looking in a more westward direction. In 2018 the Armenian people held their freest and fairest elections since their independence and underwent then in 2020 one of the greatest stress tests that a democracy can endure which was a war,” Lynne Tracy said.

She said free and fair elections were held in Armenia again in 2021 and “what Armenians have told me that they do not want to go back to corrupt leaders and want to find a better future.”

“Armenians are saying that their standing relationships with Russia are not meeting the needs of Armenia today. And currently, the United States and Armenia are having a very important conversation about how we can be helpful to Armenia as it continues seeking a more democratic and secure future,” Lynne Tracy said.