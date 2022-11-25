“Armenia will stay in CSTO,” Peskov says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that "Armenia will definitely stay in the CSTO.”

“Despite the fact that not everything could have been negotiated, the CSTO summit has once again demonstrated the need for this format and the viability of the organization,” TASS cites Peskov as saying.

“The complexity of the negotiations is agreed with the intricacies of the moment, a paradigm shift in international relations, and in the whole international system of relations, which we are all going through together now,” Russian president’s spokesperson said.

Speaking about the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Peskov said:

“Russia continues to play a crucial role. All proposals of Russia are fixed by the parties. We will continue to provide our services to the extent needed by the countries to reach a sustainable solution. It is very important that Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed on reaching a peace treaty. This is the main task. And we all must do our best, without competing with each other, in order for this task to be completed: to help the two countries sign a peace treaty.”

Commenting on the possibility of signing the treaty by the end of the year, Peskov said:

“No one is trying to time the signing of such a complicated agreement to any specific date. This would be wrong. The main thing is that it should be a sustainable and viable document.”