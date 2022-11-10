Ararat Mirzoyan to pay working visit to Paris

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Paris from November 10.
Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that within the framework of the visit, Minister Mirzoyan will meet with the Foreign Minister of France Catherine Colonna and other French officials.
Foreign Minister of Armenia will participate in the Fifth Paris Peace Forum.
