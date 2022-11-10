Russia’s Putin to visit Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed during a telephone conversation details related to the visit of the Russian President to Armenia.

Government’s press service reports that the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Russia discussed issues related to the summit of CSTO leaders in Yerevan on November 23.

It is noted that during the telephone conversation, they also exchanged views on a number of events following the trilateral meeting in Sochi on October 31, as well as the implementation of the agreements reached on humanitarian issues.