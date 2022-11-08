Mirzoyan and Bayramov agree to expedite negotiations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov shared views on “the elements of a possible peace treaty and acknowledged that there is a range of issues that still need to be addressed.”

This was said in the news release issued by Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the November 7 meeting in Washington, followed by the meeting in a trilateral format with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“Both sides reiterated the commitments undertaken by the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in their meetings on October 6th in Prague and October 31st in Sochi. They agreed to expedite their negotiations and organize another meeting in the coming weeks,” the news release reads.