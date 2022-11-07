Mirzoyan, Bliken and Bayramov to meet today

Yerevan /Mediamax/. At the initiative of the American side, the meeting of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will take place in Washington today, Armenia’s Foreign Ministry reports.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan announced about the meeting to be held in the USA on November 3 earlier at the parliament.

He also noted that in all issues that Armenia negotiates with Azerbaijan, it faces the most maximalist positions of that country.

“My impression is that Azerbaijan thinks that it has achieved military success and now it can dictate terms to Armenia. However, this cannot be a reality, and it is impossible to achieve lasting, comprehensive and stable peace in this way. I hope that Azerbaijan will understand this over time, and if they really want to achieve lasting peace in the South Caucasus, they should record that there cannot be solutions beneficial for only one side,” Mirzoyan said.