EU assesses meeting of border commissions as constructive

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The EU highly commends the constructive atmosphere in which the third meeting of the border commissions of Armenia and Azerbaijan was conducted.

“The parties expressed the willingness to continue working on addressing border-related issues, as well as to improve the security situation,” the office of the EU Delegation to Armenia said in a news release.

It also noted that the meeting follows agreements reached at the highest level between President of the European Council Charles Michel, President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

In the news release about the November 3 meeting in Brussels, Armenia’s Foreign Ministry particularly said:

“In order to define the legal framework for the joint activity of the commissions, the sides agreed to accelerate the coordination of the procedure for the joint work of the Commission on Delimitation and Border Security Issues of the State Border between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Commission on Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.”