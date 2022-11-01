Pashinyan leaves for Iran on a working visit - Mediamax.am

414 views

Pashinyan leaves for Iran on a working visit


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left for the Islamic Republic of Iran on a working visit.

Government’s press service reports that in Tehran Pashinyan will meet with the President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | November 1, 2022 12:13
Kopirkin: Karabakh status should be left to next generations

Foreign Policy | November 1, 2022 08:55
Pashinyan leaves for Iran on a working visit

Foreign Policy | November 1, 2022 08:00
Putin: It is premature to speak about the components of peace treaty
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2022