Pashinyan leaves for Iran on a working visit

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left for the Islamic Republic of Iran on a working visit.
Government’s press service reports that in Tehran Pashinyan will meet with the President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi.
Photo: Press service of the Armenian government
