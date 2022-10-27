CSTO to convene extraordinary session on October 28

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On October 28 the CSTO Collective Security Council will hold an extraordinary session via teleconference.

According to the official website of the CSTO, the extraordinary session will discuss the results of the mission sent to Armenia in connection with the escalation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on September 13.

“It is also planned to consider joint measures for providing assistance to Armenia,” the news release issued by the organization says.