Meeting of delimitation commissions due in early November


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The next meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani state commissions on the demarcation and border security between the two countries is set for the first week of November.

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan’s office informed that the meeting will take place in Brussels.

 

The statement issued as a result of the meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Charles Michel in Prague on October 6 read that “the next session of the commissions will be held in Brussels by the end of October.”

