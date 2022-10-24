Ararat Mirzoyan to leave for Vatican on official visit - Mediamax.am

Ararat Mirzoyan to leave for Vatican on official visit


Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay an official visit to Vatican on October 25-26.

Armenian Foreign Ministry’s press service informed that within the framework of the visit, Mirzoyan will meet with the high-ranking officials of the Holy See and the Sovereign Order of Malta.

 

Ararat Mirzoyan will also attend the liturgy entitled “Peace to Armenia” to be held in the Papal Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.

