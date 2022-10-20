Azerbaijan says OSCE team has no mandate from the organization

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stated today that “the OSCE team sent to Armenia does not have a mandate from the organization and should be assessed as a private visit.”

“The issue of sending it has never been discussed by any of the OSCE bodies making collective decisions, and as a result, no decision has been made. Thus, any group called “OSCE needs assessment team to Armenia” does not have an OSCE mandate, cannot be associated with the OSCE in any way, and none of its outcomes or reports will be accepted as an OSCE document,” the statement cited by Azerbaijani media says.

“This step raises serious questions, given that over the past almost 30 years, efforts to stop military aggression against Azerbaijan and eliminate its grave consequences, and even efforts within the framework of OSCE missions not related to the former Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, have always been thwarted by OSCE, with reference to the principle of consensus,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

It also stated that “such ill-conceived unilateral action by the OSCE Chairmanship and Secretariat contradicts the basic principles of any responsible and credible mediation.”