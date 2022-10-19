“US has a role in providing orderly solution to the conflict”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Chairman of the House Democracy Partnership (HDP) of the US House of Representatives David Price stated today in Yerevan that the congressmen are against Azerbaijan’s invasion of the territory of Armenia and demand their return to the starting positions.

“We understand that the United States has a role to play here, to provide an orderly solution to this lasting conflict,” David Price said.

He noted that the US is ready to be engaged in multilateral and bilateral negotiations.

“We take the role of our OSCE co-chairman seriously. It is clear that the balance in the region is changing, given the developments related to Russia.

Maybe some forces are not as radical as they used to be, but changes will surely take place. Our country will express its support to the negotiations with great readiness. We support the peace that is based on the values of the people living in the region,” he said.

David Price noted that discussions are underway with partners about the possibility of helping Armenia in the security domain.

“Discussions are currently underway, in particular, regarding what relations will develop, including in the security domain. I can say that these discussions are quite intense,” he said.