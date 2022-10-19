Progress recorded in the issue of roads, Ararat Mirzoyan says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Affairs Minister said today that the representatives of Azerbaijan do not propose in the negotiations having a road with same regulations as the Lachin Corridor.

Mirzoyan said this during joint news conference with his Norwegian counterpart.

“If [Turkish Foreign Minister] Mr. Çavusoglu introduces this component in the negotiations, it would be good if he says it on his own behalf. I repeat, Azerbaijan does not say and cannot say such a thing, because the regulations are given by the November 9, 2020 statement,” Ararat Mirzoyan said.

He noted that the position of the Armenian side regarding the link between Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan has not changed.

“All the roads should function, including the existing ones and supposedly the new ones that will be built. They will operate under the sovereignty and legislation of the countries through which they pass. There is progress in this regard, the negotiations can be completed successfully in the near future,” Mirzoyan said.