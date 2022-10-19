David Price: Azerbaijan’s invasion of Armenia’s sovereign territory unacceptable

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that intensive Armenian-American contacts and high-level mutual visits significantly contribute to the continuous development of strategic dialogue.

Pashinyan said this during the meeting with the U.S. House Democracy Partnership (HDP) congressional delegation led by Chairman David Price.

“The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of ensuring the security and rights of compatriots in Nagorno-Karabakh,” news release reads.

On his part, David Price considered the invasion of the sovereign territory of Armenia by Azerbaijan as unacceptable and noted the need for immediate return of the Azerbaijani units to their starting positions.

Price condemned the inhuman attitude and actions of the representatives of the Azerbaijani armed forces towards the Armenian soldiers.