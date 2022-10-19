U.S. Congressmen arrive in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. House Democracy Partnership (HDP) congressional delegation led by Chairman David Price arrived in Yerevan on October 17.

The U.S. Embassy in Armenia reports that during their two-day visit, the delegation will take part in a wreath laying ceremony at the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

During the meetings with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan they will discuss U.S.-Armenian relations.

“The delegation will engage with members of parliament from across Armenia’s political spectrum. Chairman Price is joined by Representatives of the U.S. House of Representatives Diana DeGette, Jim Cooper, and Andy Levin,” the embassy’s news release reads.