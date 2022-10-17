Pashinyan: “We are waiting for positive reaction from Azerbaijan”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reminded today that a draft decision of the Government of Armenia on opening of 3 checkpoints on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is being formally circulated for already several months.
“Government of Armenia is waiting for positive reaction from Azerbaijan,” Nikol Pashinyan wrote on Twitter.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.