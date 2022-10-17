Pashinyan: “We are waiting for positive reaction from Azerbaijan” - Mediamax.am

790 views

Pashinyan: “We are waiting for positive reaction from Azerbaijan”


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reminded today that a draft decision of the Government of Armenia on opening of 3 checkpoints on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is being formally circulated for already several months.

“Government of Armenia is waiting for positive reaction from Azerbaijan,” Nikol Pashinyan wrote on Twitter.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Army and Police | October 17, 2022 14:55
Papikyan voices readiness to support EU mission

Region | October 17, 2022 12:56
The European Council decided to deploy monitoring experts in Armenia

Foreign Policy | October 17, 2022 11:36
Pashinyan: “We are waiting for positive reaction from Azerbaijan”
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2022