Aliyev says he “firmly rejected EU’s attempt to send mission to Azerbaijan”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev stated today at the CIS summit in Astana that “Baku firmly rejected the EU’s attempt to send a civilian mission to the territory of Azerbaijan.”

“On October 6, a quadripartite meeting was held with the president of France, the president of the European Council, the prime minister of Armenia and the president of Azerbaijan. As a result of hours-long negotiations, a decision was made to send a 40-member civilian mission of the European Union to the territory of Armenia, near the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Later it became known that their number will be 50. They will stay there for at least two months and the purpose of this mission, as we see it and that is why we gave our consent for that, is to help the sides to draw the border and define the issues related to delimitation. There was an attempt to send this mission to the Azerbaijani territory as well, but it was firmly rejected by us,” Interfax-Azerbaijan citied Aliyev as saying.