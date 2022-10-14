Putin invites Aliyev and Pashinyan to Russia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan to Russia.

Speaking at the CIS summit in Astana, Putin reminded that he had repeatedly met with Aliyev and Pashinyan in a trilateral format.

“I am pleased to invite the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia. We need to agree on a date and meet in Russia – in Sochi, in St. Petersburg, in Moscow,” Putin suggested.