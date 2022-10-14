Lavrov offers to understand “how to move on”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed confidence that today’s meeting with counterparts from Armenia and Azerbaijan will allow to understand “how to move on.”

“Based on the fact that time is running fast, events are developing quite rapidly, I believe that today is a very convenient occasion to talk on this topic and see what we can report to our leaders regarding the implementation of the agreements they signed,” Lavrov said, opening trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia in Astana.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, in turn, noted:

“On our part, we will make a special focus on the dimension of the post-conflict settlement for which the foreign ministers are directly responsible: these are the issues of the peace treaty, on which we had a meeting recently.”

He added that it would be useful to talk about “other issues of a peaceful settlement, which include issues of delimitation of the state border, opening of communications, as well as issues of humanitarian nature.”