Advance team of EU monitors to arrive in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar said that 27 EU member states acted rapidly to respond to Armenia’s request.

He wrote about it on Twitter.

“Today advance team of EU monitors arrives in Yerevan. The 27 Member States have acted rapidly to respond to Armenia’s request. The aim of the EU deployment will be to monitor the situation and support Armenia-Azerbaijan stabilization on the ground,” Klaar tweeted.