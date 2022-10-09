Russian diplomat called Armenia’s position during the voting “indistinct”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva Gennady Gatilov expressed dissatisfaction with Armenia’s vote on the resolution to appoint a special rapporteur on the human rights situation in Russia.

The draft submitted by the EU countries was adopted on October 7. Bolivia, Venezuela, Kazakhstan, China, Cuba and Eritrea voted against the resolution, 24 countries abstained, including Armenia.

“To be honest, I would like our partners to take a more coherent position when voting. I mean, first of all, Armenia and Uzbekistan, which, unfortunately, abstained from voting,” TASS quoted Gatilov as saying.

“The vote once again showed that, in general, the Human Rights Council has become a body manipulated by Western countries to carry out their political line,” the Russian diplomat said.