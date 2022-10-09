Pashinyan to meet Aliyev and Erdogan in Prague

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will leave for Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, on a working visit on October 6 to participate in the summit of the European Political Community.
Government’s press service reports that within the framework of the visit a four-sided meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will take place.
On the same day, a meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled.
