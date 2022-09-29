Zas briefs to Pashinyan on the work of CSTO mission

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas.
The Government’s press service reported that during the meeting Stanislav Zas presented the work of the operational group of the CSTO monitoring mission in Armenia.
