Zas briefs to Pashinyan on the work of CSTO mission - Mediamax.am

575 views

Zas briefs to Pashinyan on the work of CSTO mission


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas.

The Government’s press service reported that during the meeting Stanislav Zas presented the work of the operational group of the CSTO monitoring mission in Armenia.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | September 29, 2022 17:31
Zas briefs to Pashinyan on the work of CSTO mission

Foreign Policy | September 29, 2022 11:44
Pashinyan criticizes allies, offers deployment of international observers

Foreign Policy | September 29, 2022 10:55
Grigoryan assesses meeting with Hajiyev as effective
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2022