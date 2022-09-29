Pashinyan criticizes allies, offers deployment of international observers - Mediamax.am

Pashinyan criticizes allies, offers deployment of international observers


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that Azerbaijan has staged another provocation against the Armenian units carrying out engineering works.

He stated this at the cabinet meeting today.

 

“This is another manifestation of Azerbaijani aggression. The engineering works were carried out on the territory of Armenia, and the Azerbaijani units that struck were also on the territory of Armenia. The territory of Armenia is occupied, the Azerbaijani armed forces must definitely withdraw from the territory of Armenia.

 

We have launched a large-scale process of reforms of the armed forces, and with such provocations, Azerbaijan is trying to make sure that Armenia does not have the opportunity to carry out these reforms.

 

Unfortunately, they also have some success in terms of relations with our allies – where possible they are trying to prevent arms supply to Armenia.

 

We have cases where hundreds of millions of dollars have been paid, but supply commitments are not fulfilled, including by allied countries. All this is done for a far-reaching goal: to renounce our statehood, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. However, despite all factors, we are determined to protect our independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

 

He noted that the Armenian side is actively working with all possible international partners.

 

“We listen to the calls that the issues should be resolved peacefully. But as we see, Azerbaijan is resorting to aggressive actions. Therefore, as a solution, we suggest our international partners the deployment of an international observation mission on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, be it the UN, OSCE or any other organization,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

