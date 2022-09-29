Grigoryan assesses meeting with Hajiyev as effective

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan assessed the meeting with Azerbaijani president’s assistant Hikmet Hajiyev as “effective”.

He said this in an interview with the “Voice of America” Armenian service.

“We discussed the agenda of settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, as well as the topics on establishing peace in the region. They are related to unblocking, delimitation, border security, which lead to stability and peace in the region,” Armen Grigoryan said.

He noted that Armenia and Azerbaijan are discussing four interrelated agendas: humanitarian, unblocking, delimitation and demarcation, issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

“The peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan is connected with all this,” he said.

Armen Grigoryan pointed out two main factors, which made it possible to stop the fire during the recent military clashes on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan. According to him, these were the retaliatory actions of the Armenian army and the engagement of the American side.

“The personal engagement of Secretary of State Blinken, who had several phone calls with the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan, as well as the active engagement of the US at other levels, tried to stop the escalation,” Grigoryan said.

The Secretary of the Security Council stressed that the engagement of the US in the region has a positive effect and brings additional security guarantees.