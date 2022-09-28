Lavrov and Bayramov “compare notes”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Azerbaijan Sergey Lavrov and Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation today.

Russian Foreign Ministry’s Information and Press Department said in a news release:

“The ministers discussed topical issues of bilateral relations with an emphasis on the implementation of the provisions of the Declaration on Allied Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan signed on February 22, 2022.

The implementation of the November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021 trilateral agreements reached by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia was touched upon. The parties agreed to intensify the corresponding work.

They also “compared notes” on the issues on international and regional agenda.”