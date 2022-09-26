Armen Grigoryan leaves for the United States

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan has left for the United States.
The office of the Security Council Secretary informed that from September 26 Armen Grigoryan will have a number of working meetings in Washington.
