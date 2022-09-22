Biden speaks about people of Nagorno Karabakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Armenia, the President of the United States Joseph Biden sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Government’s press service says the message reads as follows:

“We will continue to support the Armenian people’s democratic aspiration, sovereignty, and security. Recent hostilities underscore the need to redouble our diplomacy so Armenia can look to a prosperous and peaceful future, which includes normalization of relations with neighbors.

We offer our condolences for the lives lost in recent attacks. We appreciate your support for efforts to bring greater stability to the region. We remain committed to working with you and other parties to promote a peaceful resolution to the conflict, including for the people of Nagorno Karabakh.

Our renewed U.S.-Armenia Strategic Dialogue this year reiterated our shared commitment to strengthening ties across the bilateral relationship and emphasized U.S. support for Armenia democratic trajectory.”