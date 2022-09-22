Armenian PM departed to New York - Mediamax.am

Armenian PM departed to New York


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government (archive photo)


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has departed to New York.

From September 22-24 he will participate in the high-level segment of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly. The Armenian premier will also deliver a speech during the event.

 

Government’s press service reports that Nikol Pashinyan “is expected to meet with counterparts of partner states and international organizations.”

