Armenian PM departed to New York

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has departed to New York.
From September 22-24 he will participate in the high-level segment of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly. The Armenian premier will also deliver a speech during the event.
Government’s press service reports that Nikol Pashinyan “is expected to meet with counterparts of partner states and international organizations.”
