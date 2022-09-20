Putin: “Armenia is our close friend and strategic ally” - Mediamax.am

356 views

Putin: “Armenia is our close friend and strategic ally”


Photo: kremlin.ru


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said today that "Armenia is our close friend and strategic ally.”

“Taking this opportunity I would like to congratulate the fraternal people of Armenia and the leadership of the country on Independence Day to be celebrated tomorrow. This year marks two milestone anniversaries: the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries and the 25th anniversary of the signing of the fundamental Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance.

 

Russia and Armenia are engaged in intensive political dialogue. This year alone, Nikol Pashinyan and I have met three times, including most recently in Vladivostok. In November, Yerevan will host the annual summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization,” Putin said, addressing foreign ambassadors at the ceremony of handing over credentials.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | September 20, 2022 14:45
Putin: “Armenia is our close friend and strategic ally”

Foreign Policy | September 20, 2022 14:35
Putin calls for “firm adherence to trilateral statements”

Army and Police | September 20, 2022 13:53
Azerbaijan hands over bodies of 95 servicemen to Armenia
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2022