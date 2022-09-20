Putin: “Armenia is our close friend and strategic ally”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said today that "Armenia is our close friend and strategic ally.”

“Taking this opportunity I would like to congratulate the fraternal people of Armenia and the leadership of the country on Independence Day to be celebrated tomorrow. This year marks two milestone anniversaries: the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries and the 25th anniversary of the signing of the fundamental Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance.

Russia and Armenia are engaged in intensive political dialogue. This year alone, Nikol Pashinyan and I have met three times, including most recently in Vladivostok. In November, Yerevan will host the annual summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization,” Putin said, addressing foreign ambassadors at the ceremony of handing over credentials.