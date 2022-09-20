Putin calls for “firm adherence to trilateral statements”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said today that "any conflict situations between Azerbaijan and Armenia are of serious concern to Russia” and "Moscow calls on the sides to observe the ceasefire.”

“I emphasize that any conflict situations between states that are close to us are of serious concern to us. We call on everyone to show restraint, strictly observe the ceasefire regime and firmly adhere to the trilateral statements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Putin said, addressing foreign ambassadors at the ceremony of handing over credentials.

“The CSTO is taking measures in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border area. A special mission headed by the CSTO Secretary General has been sent to the conflict zone. It has been tasked to prepare proposals for the CSTO Collective Security Council based on the results of the study of the situation,” Putin added.