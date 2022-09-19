Mirzoyan-Blinken-Bayramov trilateral meeting due in New York - Mediamax.am

Mirzoyan-Blinken-Bayramov trilateral meeting due in New York


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Vahan Hunanyan stated that Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers and U.S. Secretary of State will hold a trilateral meeting in New York today.

The meeting is initiated by the American side.

 

Armenian foreign minister is in New York to participate in the high-level segment of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

