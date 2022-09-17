Pashinyan, Michel discuss the created situation - Mediamax.am

Pashinyan, Michel discuss the created situation



Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the phone conversation with the President of the European Council Charles Michel presented in detail the situation created as a result of recent Azerbaijani aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia.

Government’s press service reports that the prime minister emphasized that the tense situation is still maintained on the border.

 

Charles Michel reaffirmed readiness to contribute to the establishment of dialogue and peace.

