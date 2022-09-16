Pashinyan holds phone conversations with Putin, Macron

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held phone conversations with the Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of France Emmanuel Macron.

The Government press service reported that during the conversation with Vladimir Putin, Pashinyan stressed that though the situation along the border is relatively calm at the moment, it still remains very tense as a result of Azerbaijani aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia.

Armenian Prime Minister and the President of Russia also discussed issues on the implementation of the decisions made in regard to Armenia’s appeal to the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

During the phone conversation with the President of France, the latter reaffirmed his readiness to contribute to the establishment of dialogue and peace.

The interlocutors also referred to the discussions regarding Armenia’s appeal to the UN Security Council.