Diplomats to visit regions affected from Azerbaijan’s aggression

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Ambassadors accredited to Armenia and representatives of international organizations will visit today regions affected by the recent aggression of Azerbaijan.
This was reported by the spokesperson of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Vahan Hunanyan.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.