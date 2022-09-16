Diplomats to visit regions affected from Azerbaijan’s aggression - Mediamax.am

367 views

Diplomats to visit regions affected from Azerbaijan’s aggression


Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Ambassadors accredited to Armenia and representatives of international organizations will visit today regions affected by the recent aggression of Azerbaijan.

This was reported by the spokesperson of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Vahan Hunanyan.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Army and Police | September 16, 2022 11:11
Pashinyan: As of now, number of Armenian casualties reaches 135

Nagorno Karabakh | September 16, 2022 11:03
Artsakh Minister of State mentions 7 “non-negotiable benchmark truths”

Foreign Policy | September 16, 2022 10:50
Pashinyan holds phone conversations with Putin, Macron
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2022