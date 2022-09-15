Ararat Mirzoyan: Baku undermines efforts of establishing lasting and comprehensive peace in the region

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan during the meeting with the EU special representative for the South Caucasus and crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar presented the situation resulting from the pre-planned large-scale aggression by the Azerbaijani armed forces against the sovereign territory of Armenia and the steps undertaken by Armenia to halt the aggression.

Armenian Foreign Ministry press service reported that during the meeting Mirzoyan stressed that the Armenian side considered unacceptable the gross violations of human rights, particularly deliberate targeting of the civilian population and civil infrastructure by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

Ararat Mirzoyan particularly emphasized that such actions of the Azerbaijani side undermine efforts of establishing lasting and comprehensive peace in the region

The preservation of the ceasefire and speedy elimination of the consequences of Azerbaijani aggression was highlighted.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Toivo Klaar also exchanged views on the effectiveness of the Brussels platform for the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.