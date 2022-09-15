Zakharova says preparation of peace treaty underway

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The official representative of Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said today that the preparation of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan has not been terminated despite the tension between the two countries.

“We are trying to bring the positions of the parties closer. These efforts will continue,” Zakharova said.

She stressed that the 2020 November 9 trilateral agreements reached between the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan continue to be the basis for the regulation of relations in the region.