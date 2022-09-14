Lynne Tracy may become U.S. Ambassador to Russia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy may head the U.S. representation in Moscow, Russian Kommersant writes, citing its sources.
The paper notes that Tracy, who has been appointed as the U.S. ambassador to Armenia since 2019, has worked in Moscow before: in 2014-2017 she was the deputy chief of the U.S. mission in Russia.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.