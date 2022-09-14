Lynne Tracy may become U.S. Ambassador to Russia - Mediamax.am

677 views

Lynne Tracy may become U.S. Ambassador to Russia



Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy may head the U.S. representation in Moscow, Russian Kommersant writes, citing its sources.

The paper notes that Tracy, who has been appointed as the U.S. ambassador to Armenia since 2019, has worked in Moscow before: in 2014-2017 she was the deputy chief of the U.S. mission in Russia.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | September 14, 2022 16:16
Russia expects reaching a “package” agreement

Army and Police | September 14, 2022 15:55
Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border “extremely tense”

Society | September 14, 2022 14:28
2,570 civilians evacuated as a result of Azerbaijani attack
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2022