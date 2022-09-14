Kazakh FM: “It is hard to speak of any violation of the border”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi said that the issue of a possible dispatch of peacekeepers from Kazakhstan to Armenia is not being discussed.

“It is not the case now. Yesterday, at the special meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council, the Prime Minister of Armenia informed about the situation on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We wanted to get an objective picture, because different information comes from both sides. Therefore, the heads of states made a decision to send Secretary General of the CSTO to the site to get a full vision and inform the heads of stated,” TASS quoted Tleuberdi as saying.

The Kazakh minister stated that since the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia is not demarcated, “it’s hard to speak of any violation of the border.”