Special representative of Russian FM arrives in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received today Igor Khovaev, the Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the Special Representative of Foreign Minister of Russia on the issues of supporting the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Armenian Foreign Ministry press service reports that Ararat Mirzoyan underlined the need for a targeted and adequate response to Azerbaijan's actions.

“Azerbaijan is grossly torpedoing the efforts of the Armenian side to establish peace in the region with its attempts to achieve its expansionist goals by the use of force,” Mirzoyan said.

The minister stressed that, especially in the current situation, the Armenian side expects the active involvement of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship and the Co-Chair countries.