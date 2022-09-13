NATO calls for immediate cessation of hostilities on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Yerevan /Mediamax/. NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy and Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina called for an immediate cessation of hostilities on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
“I am very concerned about attacks along the Armenian and Azerbaijani border, including about reported strikes against settlements and civilian infrastructures inside Armenia.
NATO calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and urgent de-escalation,” Javier Colomina said in a tweet.
