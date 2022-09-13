Armenia initiates special session of the OSCE Permanent Council

Yerevan /Mediamax/. At the initiative of Armenia the OSCE Permanent Council will hold a special session today at 7 p.m. Yerevan time.
This was reported by the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan.
Photo: https://www.osce.org/
