CSTO Secretariat “starts working on mechanisms to resolve the situation”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Secretariat of the Collective Security Treaty Organization described the use of force on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border “unacceptable”.

“Only political and diplomatic methods and agreements fixed in statements of leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia made on 9 November 2020, 11 January and 26 November 2021 should be used to settle conflicts.

In connection with Armenia’s appeal, the CSTO Secretariat together with the CSTO Joint Staff organized work to involve CSTO mechanisms to resolve the situation,” the commentary of the Secretariat reads.