U.S. Secretary of State speaks about strikes “inside Armenia”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement "Calling for the Immediate Cessation of Hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan”.

“The United States is deeply concerned about reports of attacks along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, including reported strikes against settlements and civilian infrastructure inside Armenia.

As we have long made clear, there can be no military solution to the conflict. We urge an end to any military hostilities immediately,” Blinken said in the statement.