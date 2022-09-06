Mirzoyan, Lavrov discuss wide range of bilateral and regional issues

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, during the meeting with Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov in Moscow discussed a wide range of regional security and stability issues.

Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry reported that they exchanged views on issues regarding the delimitation and border security between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the works on unblocking economic and transport infrastructures in the region.

The ministers of the two countries also touched upon issues related to the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the efforts of the Russian side, including within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, aimed at the lasting and comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“The importance of the implementation of the agreements reached within the Trilateral Statements of November 9, 2020, January 11, and November 26, 2021, was reiterated.

The important role of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh was stressed in strengthening the ceasefire regime in the conflict zone and preventing provocations, ensuring the safety and living conditions of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Referring to the humanitarian issues resulting from the 44-day war, Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the need for the early repatriation of Armenian POWs and other detainees, as well as the need for the preservation of the Armenian historical and cultural heritage in the territories under the control of Azerbaijan,” the ministry said in a news release.

Ministers Mirzoyan and Lavrov also discussed the state visit of the President of Russia to Armenia and the process of organization of the CSTO Collective Security Council session to be held in Yerevan.