Pashinyan and Putin to deliver remarks at “On the Way to a Multipolar” session

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, along with Russian President Vladimir Putin, will address the session “On the Way to a Multipolar World” of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok on September 7.

Kremlin press service reports that Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Myanmar, the Prime Minister of Mongolia and the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Chinese National People’s Congress will also take part in the session.

“During the day, bilateral meetings of Vladimir Putin with foreign leaders invited to the EEF-2022 are planned. An exchange of views will take place on topical issues of the bilateral and regional agenda,” the news release says.