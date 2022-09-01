Pashinyan and Aliyev agreed to continue “substantive negotiations”

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met in Brussels on August 31 under the mediation of European Council President Charles Michel.

Armenian PM’s press service informs:

“Issues related to the release of prisoners and the clarification of the fate of the missing, border delimitation and border security, de-blocking the region, the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, and the Nagorno Karabakh issue were discussed.

An agreement was reached to continue substantive negotiations at the level of foreign ministers on the drafting of the peace treaty. The meeting of the foreign ministers will take place within a month.

The next meeting of the Commission on Delimitation and Border Security will take place in Brussels in November.

The next meeting of the leadsers of the countries will take place in November”.